Advertising Champions with Andrew Dauska of The Partnering Group

On Advertising Champions, our host Tony Stanol interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Andrew Dauska of The Partnering Group.

Short company description: The Partnering Group is a collection of 100+ partners that accelerate growth for leading retail, service and consumer product companies across the globe.

What is your BEST service?: Other

How do you define success?:

Client growth and momentum. The ultimate sign of success is being hired to identify and solve for the next challenge or opportunity.

How did you get started in your field or work?:

I’ve been consulting with TPG for a little under a year. Previously I’d come from 25+ years in agencies large and small, indie and holding co. and have worked in more categories than I can remember.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?:

Our team of 100+ Partners are all former executive operators. We’ve sat in our Client’s seats. Our structure and depth across 6 practice group areas afford us the opportunity to always put the best team on the field.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?:

The biggest obstacle is what also makes Marketing and Advertising so fascinating: constant change. I’ve led teams through the wake of 9/11, the housing market collapse, a global pandemic – and conversely, the rise of technology, social media, now ai. Everyday there’s a new obstacle and opportunity.