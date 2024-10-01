Advertising Champions with David Bishop of David Bishop Culinary Content

On Advertising Champions, our host Tony Stanol interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with David Bishop of David Bishop Culinary Content.

I’m a luxury culinary photography specialist with 20+ years of experience creating effective content for hospitality, CPG, editorial, and advertising, working with brands like Nestlé, Del Monte, Kraft, Bon Appetit, and JW Marriott.

How do you define success?

I define success in three key ways:

When I earn repeat business from clients. When my imagery directly contributes to increased sales and boosts clients’ social media presence. When I foster healthy, collaborative relationships with clients.

How did you get started in your field or work?

I have been taking pictures since my early teen years.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

I’m known for building strong collaborative relationships and working closely with marketing and culinary teams to elevate chefs’ creations through respectful food styling and expert lighting. With a background in advertising and consumer packaged goods (CPG), my transition into hospitality has provided the expertise to create imagery that enhances brand identity and drives sales by evoking nostalgic, sensory experiences.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

One obstacle I’ve recently faced has been transitioning from advertising and consumer packaged goods (CPG) to the hospitality industry. While culinary advertisers have always understood the critical value of aspirational imagery in driving revenue and securing repeat business, hospitality marketing often lags behind, focusing on following trends instead of setting them. Imagery that captures attention with sensuality and dimensional lighting is key to standing out. Overcoming this challenge required a shift in mindset and considerable education to demonstrate how innovative, trendsetting imagery can drive both sales and brand identity in the hospitality space.