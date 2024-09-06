Advertising Champions with Eleanore Wells

On Advertising Champions, our host Tony Stanol interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Eleanore Wells.

I work as a freelancer/independent contractor. I’m an experienced qualitative researcher with a solid background in consumer insights, brand strategy, and marketing communications in a range of niche, domestic, and international brands in B2C and B2B.I know how to identify and articulate actionable insights, build and deliver strategic research recommendations, and connect the dots that help solve client questions, while ensuring to keep the seemingly complex simple.

How do you define success?

Success for me is a feeling. It’s mostly about things that can’t be quantified. When I wake up looking forward to my day, feel pride about what I’m doing, being generally content with the ‘state of my life’.

How did you get started in your field or work?

Working as a social worker, I bonded with the ad agency that worked on a program I led, and ended up joining them.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

I’m unique in the sense that no one else is me: the combination of my personality and life experiences at work and play. I have an extensive ‘inner library’ to draw upon to ensure that my work output has a real life lens, not just what looks impressive on paper.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

I’ve had a few obstacles, but the one I think of most in this context is repeatedly working to convince ad agencies that the research we do is not designed to kill their idea.