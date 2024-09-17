Advertising Champions with Fran Gormley of Greenwich Marketing Group

On Advertising Champions, our host Tony Stanol interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Fran Gormley of Greenwich Marketing Group.

Greenwich Marketing Group is an independent brand strategy consultancy that helps companies create and revitalize brands. Our services include brand architecture, positioning, identity, naming, and innovation.

How do you define success?

Clients achieve their business goals and hire us again.

How did you get started in your field or work?

My graduate training in social psychology was applicable to the marketing field

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

We’re a boutique firm that has delivered high quality work for many blue chip clients. We have several highly successful case histories.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Getting the first client.