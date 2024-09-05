Advertising Champions with Jenny Shears-Teixeira of StarMaps

On Advertising Champions, our host Tony Stanol interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Jenny Shears-Teixeira of StarMaps.

Short company description: I am a self-actualizer for brands and products, helping them to define what sets them apart and then how to get their message out into the world through messaging, marketing, and content. What is your BEST service?: Other

How do you define success?: Creating real clarity for a brand or product so that they have some objective guardrails around how to make decisions about completely subjective issues.

How did you get started in your field or work?: I started in editorial, then have moved through the ranks of advertising, strategy and marketing work.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?: While I believe in the power of great creative to make an impact, I also believe in the importance of fiscal prudence in marketing in branding.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?: The economics of it are always tough. And like many business owners I know and work with, I put in much more time than billable hours.