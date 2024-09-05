Advertising Champions with Kent Lewis of Anvil Unlimited

On Advertising Champions, our host Tony Stanol interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Kent Lewis of Anvil Unlimited.

Anvil Unlimited is a strategic advisory specializing in digital marketing, employee engagement and leadership development.

How do you define success?

Success is creating sticky corporate cultures and highly visible organizations that are both testimonials and case studies for Anvil.

How did you get started in your field or work?

1994

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

I’m one of the most experienced digital marketers in the business, having optimized my first website in 1996. I’ve built digital teams since then and ran my own digital marketing agency for 22 years.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Recruiting, developing and retaining employees. That is now my passion: helping companies with employee engagement and retention.