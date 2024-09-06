Advertising Champions with Sean Hardwick of Just Global

On Advertising Champions, our host Tony Stanol interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Sean Hardwick of Just Global.

Integrated agency

What is your BEST service?

Other

How do you define success?

Making clients famous.

How did you get started in your field or work?

Intern at Chiat Day

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

We focus on cultivating relationships as well as campaign performance.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Resources – good people