Around Town with Adela Hittell of Project Human Inc.

Each week on “Around Town,” our host talks to members of the First Coast community who are making an impact in their part of town. Today our host, Sarah Olson, spoke with Adela Hittell.

Adela Hittell

Founder and CEO of Project Human Inc.

Website Address: https://www.phinc-ing.org/

Short company description:

Project Human Inc. is a Jacksonville-based nonprofit focused on bridging the gap between mental and emotional health through conversation, education, and creative expression. We create community-driven experiences, media, and programs that help people better understand themselves and each other. Our mission is to build healthier humans through connection, accountability, and real-life application.

What’s the biggest challenge people in your side of town face?

One of the biggest challenges we see, especially on the westside and surrounding areas, is access to consistent mental and emotional support resources that feel approachable and relatable. There’s a strong sense of community, but not always enough spaces where people feel comfortable having real conversations about what they’re going through. As the city grows, that gap becomes even more important to address.

What makes your business the go-to choice for side of town residents?

What makes Project Human different is that we meet people where they are. We’re not clinical—we’re community-based. Through events, conversations, and creative expression, we create environments where people can reflect, connect, and take real steps forward. Our strength is in building trust and creating spaces that feel human first.

What’s one piece of advice you’d give someone new to side of town?

Get involved in the community early. The westside especially is built on relationships, and once you tap into that, it opens doors both personally and professionally. Whether it’s local events, small businesses, or community initiatives, showing up consistently makes a big difference.

What’s one thing people should know about why side of town is a great place to live or invest?

Jacksonville as a whole—and areas like the westside, Clay County, and Nocatee—are growing rapidly, but what makes it special is that it still holds a strong sense of community. You have opportunity, development, and expansion, but also space to build relationships and create impact. That combination makes it a powerful place to live, invest, and grow something meaningful.