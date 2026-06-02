Around Town with Angel Sanchez of Home Team Student Services

Each week on “Around Town,” our host talks to members of the First Coast community who are making an impact in their part of town. Today our host, Greg Chapman,spoke with Angel Sanchez.

Angel Sanchez

CEO & Co-Founder at Home Team Student Services, Inc

Website Address: https://hometeamjax.com/who-we-are

Short company description:

Home Team Student services is a Non-Profit founder in 2023 that focuses on supporting high school student athletes, parents and coaches with a holistic approach ensuring that they’re successful long after they leave the field. Our key pillars are mentorship, tailored tutoring, career development, and community engagement.

What is a tip for success that you would provide someone in your same industry?

Learn your audience and your community that you aspire to impact

What volunteer experience has impacted you the most?

Get a chance of volunteer with organizations like The Giving Closet Project and FCA have been extremely beneficial to me helping me see that there’s so many needs both physical and spiritual that need to be met.

What’s one cause you’re passionate about?

I’m extremely passionate about sharing my faith in the gospel, Jesus Christ to high school athletes and the community at large.

How do you encourage your team to make a difference?

I always ask my team to identify their why and their reason for being. It’s one thing to accomplish. A goal is different for that goal to be driven by passion and calling.