Around Town with Angel Sanchez of Home Team Student Services

Each week on “Around Town,” our host talks to members of the First Coast community who are making an impact in their part of town. Today our hosts, Sarah Olson spoke with Angel Sanchez.

Angel Sanchez

Founder & CEO at Home Team Student Services, Inc.

Website Address: https://hometeamjax.com/



Short company description:

Home Team Student Services empowers student-athletes through mentorship, leadership development, and life skills training to create success beyond sports.

What’s the biggest challenge people in your side of town face?

For the students and families around Riverside, William M. Raines High School, and Ed White High School, the biggest challenges are often a mix of access, stability, and support.

Many students face financial pressure at home, transportation issues, limited mentorship, and a lack of exposure to career pathways beyond what they see every day. Some are balancing school, sports, family responsibilities, and survival at the same time. Parents may be stretched thin, and coaches or school staff often become the primary source of guidance and accountability.

What makes your business the go-to choice for side of town residents?

What makes Home Team Student Services the go-to organization on your side of town is that we do more than offer programs—we build real relationships and create lasting impact. We understand the students, families, and schools because we are consistently present, not just showing up for events but walking alongside them through real-life challenges. We serve as the bridge between schools, parents, coaches, businesses, and community leaders to make sure students have the support they need both on and off the field.

What’s one piece of advice you’d give someone new to side of town?

One piece of advice I would give to someone new in this area is: build relationships before you try to build results. This community values trust more than titles. People want to know that you are genuinely invested—not just here for a moment, a photo opportunity, or a quick transaction. Take time to listen, learn the culture, understand the schools, respect the families, and show up consistently.

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