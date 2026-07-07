Around Town with Brian Stewart of The Stewart Group

Each week on “Around Town,” our host talks to members of the First Coast community who are making an impact in their part of town. Today our host, Tom Reber, spoke with Brian Stewart.

Brian Stewart

CEO of The Stewart Group

Website Address: https://stewartgroup.net/

Short company description:

Executive search, firm, specializing in rare disease and specialty Pharmaceutical companies. We work as consultants to help fill requisitions within their commercial operations unit.

What lessons from sports have you applied to your personal life and career?

Positivity, leadership, sportsmanship, and unity.

How do you define success?

Making the difference than other lives.