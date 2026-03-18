Around Town with Michelle Stephens of Pink’s Windows First Coast

Each week on “Around Town,” our host talks to members of the First Coast community who are making an impact in their part of town. Today our host Sarah Olson spoke with Michelle Stephens of Pink’s Windows First Coast.

Michelle Stephens

Owner at Pink’s Windows First Coast

Website Address: https://pinkswindows.com/first-coast



Short company description:

Pink’s Windows First Coast: Professional window cleaning for homes & businesses. Expert exterior/interior cleaning, gutter cleaning, soft house washing, power washing, solar panels & more. Reliable service that makes your property sparkle!

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

The waiting process to get our franchise going.

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?

We are just getting started.

Describe a Failure in your Career

Poor time management

What about your company makes you the most proud

Seeing our customers happy with the service that they received.

How do you motivate people to give their best?

Encourage people to grow personally and professionally, recommending books and podcast to listen to.

What are your company’s strengths?

Bringing back the the old fashion way of home services. Doing what we say we are going to do, showing up on time, and going that extra mile to create a great experience for our customers.

Who in the industry inspires you and why?

Brandon and Carter, the founders of Pink’s Windows. They have build a great company because of the values that they pass along to their team and other Franchisees

What is the most enjoyable part of what you do?

Watching our team grow and becoming confident.

Transcript

Speaker 1

Welcome back to another episode of Around Town. I am your host, Sarah Olson, and today joining me is Michelle with Pink’s Window Services right there on her hat. Welcome. Thank you for having me. I’m happy to be here. Yeah. Another woman co-owned with your husband. Business. How did you get into window? Window cleaning. And I want to know all the services because I know I need you all.

Speaker 2

Yes. It’s so funny because we weren’t really looking to, do any kind of a cleaning services. We were just looking for, something to grow. Like. We were looking for a business to grow, and, we by accident, were, introduced to a consultant. Okay. Franchises. We are a franchise. Yeah. And did some questionnaires and came back with a few businesses.

Speaker 2

We narrowed it down to two, and we just loved Pink’s windows and their values, and, we love their branding. Their bringing is amazing. But the value stood out to us because they’re more about. And we are more about, bringing back the old way of doing, home services. Like you show up on time. There’s no window that you show up on time, and you do what you say you’re going to watch and you leave the house looking better than it did when you got there.

Speaker 2

It’s crazy. You know, going above and beyond. Our guys are amazing. Our team, they do such a great job. I mean, they have already over 130, five star Google reviews and just praises and names named and just, just great. They’re doing a great job out there. So I run I run the behind the scenes stuff. We have our team out on the job.

Speaker 2

Okay, cleaning the windows, and we have a general manager that goes around and quotes and, you know, meets the people and stuff. So, so you cert, you service all of Northeast Florida. So yeah. So we’re from Palm Coast all the way up to Jacksonville. Jax Beach. Atlantic Beach. Yeah. All the all of. Okay.

Speaker 1

And what, what what range of services do you offer?

Speaker 2

Okay, so our main thing is window cleaning. So we do window cleaning. We, screen cleaning. We’ll take your screen cleaners out. We got this cool little thing that we just run it through and clean the screens. And you will never believe how dirty your screens aren’t, you get them clean with your window.

Speaker 2

Yeah. It’s gross. Yeah. So we do the screen cleaning. Track cleaning. So we can do roofs, clean roofs, solar panels. We do soft washing. We don’t power wash house itself. Wash. Okay. But we can’t pressure wash like sidewalks, driveways, patios. Okay. Those things. That’s fantastic. I have a job for you. Yeah, I have a new listing.

Speaker 1

And let’s see who needs a little. Needs a little, Little sparkle, a little sparkle. Yeah, a little, a little tender loving care I love it. Yeah. You know, and when real estate agents find somebody that does a good job, we just latch on. I love it, I love it. Yes, yes.

Speaker 2

And I’m telling you, our guys are going to. They’ll give you a great experience. And when we come, it’s not just the window cleaning. Our guys are young and they’re super friendly. So it’s a great experience okay.

Speaker 1

Yeah, I love it. I can’t wait to meet them.

Speaker 2

Yeah, yeah. But I also want to pivot because you also do travel.

Speaker 2

Yes. I am a travel agent. So that’s why I kind of do behind the scenes good things windows. And we have a team that runs, you know, that runs the outlet part because my my passion is travel. And so I’ve been a travel agent for five years. I specialize in, river cruises in Europe and small, selling like free cruise lines that are smaller, like 800 or less. Expedition cruises, like to the Arctic and Antarctic.

Speaker 2

My mother and father in law will be watching this episode. Yeah, yeah. So those are my specialties. Okay. And, rail through Europe. Oh my gosh. Yes. And you’ve probably seen my Disney I love Disney so I love doing Disney cruises. And of course, if anybody calls me to book Disney I will help them. But, my specialties are the small ships.

Speaker 2

We just we just went, down the Douro River in Portugal last November with friends, and it was amazing. I haven’t been there yet. It’s amazing you’re on the boat a lot. Yes. Yeah, you’re on the boat a lot, but it’s it’s it was beautiful.

Speaker 1

Yeah. So beautiful. I always say there’s nothing like seeing landscape from the water.

Speaker 2

Totally. Because how often are you on the water and you see the landscape? You’re a lot of times you’re in a car, bus or train or whatever, which those are beautiful too. Yeah, but from the water, because we did an Alaskan cruise and it was just so breathtaking.

Speaker 1

Yeah. To see the, you know, all the mountains and everything just from the water view.

Speaker 2

Just beautiful. And so water. Oh, you live at water window cleaning the travel rivers. You got the whole aqua system going.

Speaker 1

Oh, yeah. Favorite place that you’ve ever been? Is there one.

Speaker 2

So my favorite place, my favorite country would be it was Germany, which it still probably is, which is surprising. I know I think Germany is not talked about enough.

Speaker 1

Yeah.

Speaker 2

But I just went to Switzerland for the first time and Switzerland was amazing. I have a trip next week to Italy, so that’s probably going to end up being one of my top. But my most, most favorite, favorite city ever is Paris. I love Paris. I’ve been three times in the past three years over there, a couple of years ago for, I don’t know, maybe maybe 48 hours.

Speaker 2

It was it was the last of our trip or European vacation, when we had gone a couple of years ago.

Speaker 1

So. Oh my gosh. Well, it’s such a pleasure talking to you. Meeting you. I can’t wait to call you on two different things travel and window cleaning. One might be more fun than the other. Yes, but we’ll decide later.

Speaker 1

Thank you so much for being on the show.

Speaker 2

Thank you for having me.

Speaker 1

For more information and to contact Michelle, go to HGTV jax.com.

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