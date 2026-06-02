Finding Your Frequency with Karina Omega Hex of Alpha Omega Hex Consulting

Welcome to “Finding Your Frequency,” where we uncover the essence of entrepreneurial and creative success through three core questions. Tune in as we explore the diverse frequencies of entrepreneurship, sharing stories of resilience, creativity, and the relentless pursuit of passion and purpose. Today our host, Brian Sexton, spoke with Karina Omega Hex.

Karina Omega Hex

Owner of Alpha Omega Hex Consulting

Website Address: https://www.alphaomegahex.com/

Short company description:

Alpha Omega Hex Consulting is an Interdisciplinary Advisory Service. We offer innovative solutions to facilitate growth and long-term sustainability of our partners using Non-Zero-Sum methods.

What is your “why”? What drives you to do what you do every day?

The idea that in order to win, one must make others loose is a Zero-Sum game. The idea that in order to win, one must align the interests of all stakeholders in a mutually beneficial arrangement is a Non-Zero-Sum game. The former is a first order game of scarcity, and the latter is a higher order game of sustainable abundance.

What inspires you to keep growing and learning as a leader?

At Alpha Omega Hex Consulting, when preparing to tackle any issue, we strive to establish the big picture by understanding the perspectives of all stakeholders, business, consumer, and community needs, and variables that contribute to the best solution.

What impact do you hope to leave on your organization or industry?

I hope to leave this planet MUCH better than I found it and quality improve absolutely everything I can get my hands on.

Who do you admire in the industry and why?

The most admirable thing about consulting is being the change you want to see in the world.