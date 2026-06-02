Finding Your Frequency with Hal Horton of Operation Barnabas

Welcome to “Finding Your Frequency,” where we uncover the essence of entrepreneurial and creative success through three core questions. Tune in as we explore the diverse frequencies of entrepreneurship, sharing stories of resilience, creativity, and the relentless pursuit of passion and purpose. Today our host, Brian Sexton, spoke with Hal Horton.

Hal Horton

Mentor at Operation Barnabas

Website Address: https://operationbarnabas.com/

Short company description:

I am a mentor with Operation Barnabas. The mission of Operation Barnabas is to ignite a positive transformation in the lives of veterans and first responders through faith, action, and encouragement. The vision of Operation Barnabas is to eliminate veteran incarceration, homelessness, addiction, and suicide by acting strategically and timely to make veterans whole again.

What is your “why”? What drives you to do what you do every day?

I have always wanted to help people in any way that I could. That is what drove me to work in law enforcement, play on the worship team at church, my IT career, and volunteer at Operation Barnabas.

What inspires you to keep growing and learning as a leader?

The world is always changing. I can either change along with it, or get left behind.

What impact do you hope to leave on your organization or industry?

Every veteran or first responder that is in a better place than they were before they came to Operation Barnabas is the impact.

Who do you admire in the industry and why?

Our founder John Green. He has dedicated his life and his family to the mission.