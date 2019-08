The All Beaches Experimental Theatre summer fundraiser featuring the legendary Gene Nordan and the Sassy Tappers has sold out.

Broadway Moments with the Sassy Tappers and Music & Conversations with Gene Nordan is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at the Neptune Beach community theater.

Contact the theater to be added to the waitlist. Visit http://www.abettheatre.com or call (904) 249-7177.

ABET is located at 544 Atlantic Blvd. in Neptune Beach.