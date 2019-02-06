Buyer & Cellar at ABET

The All Beaches Experimental theatre is presenting a special encore performance of The 5 & Dime’s production of Buyer & Cellar on Saturday, Feb 16, at 8 p.m.

Written by Jonathan Tolins, Buyer & Cellar is an outrageous comedy about the price of fame, the cost of things, and the oddest of odd jobs. The production is directed by Lee Hamby (Managing Director of The 5 & Dime) and stars Bradley Akers.

Tickets are $24. For reservations, go to http://www.abettheatre.com or call 249-7177. ABET is located at 544 Atlantic Blvd. in Neptune Beach.