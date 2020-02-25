Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers Coming to Jacksonville

Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers Makes Jacksonville Stop on Art Tour

Rock Star. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee. Six-time Grammy Winner. Fine Artist. Philanthropist. These are just a few ways to describe Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, who has embarked on a North American fine art tour for 2020. Road Company presents: In collaboration with SceneFour: The Art of Chad Smith. The fourth stop on the tour has just been announced: Jacksonville, Florida. The Art of Chad Smith opens at Gallery 725 in Jacksonville beginning Friday, March 13, 2020 with a Special Preview Party from 6:00-9:00pm and extends through Sunday, March 22. The iconic drummer will be making two live, in-person meet-the-artist appearances at the gallery: Saturday, March 21 from 5:00-8:00 pm and Sunday, March 22 from Noon – 2:00 pm. All artwork will be on exhibition and available for acquisition. The exhibition as well as the Chad Smith appearances are complimentary and open to the public, RSVPs are required at 904.345.9320 or [email protected]; however a minimum purchase is required to spend individual time with the Artist. Visit http://gallery725.com for more info.