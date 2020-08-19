New Voices returning to Players by the Sea

Players by the Sea’s new play development program, New Voices, is returning.

Created in 2016 and inspired by new play development programs across the country, New Voices aims to develop the next wave of American voices in Jacksonville. In previous years, the program selected one or two established or aspiring playwrights to embark on a yearlong developmental journey that paired them with mentors who helped guide the process from conception to final draft. The program culminated in a fully mounted production of their new play.