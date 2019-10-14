The Vandal at ABET



Up next at All Beaches Experimental Theatre is The Vandal, opening Friday, Oct. 18.

The playwright, Hamish Linklater, is also an actor known for TV shows such as “The New Adventures of Old Christine” and “Legion.”

ABET’s production is directed by Caryl Butterley. A dark comedy with many twists and turns, the play’s murky premise involves a woman waiting at a bus stop on a cold night, and an approaching boy.

Butterley assembled a talented and experienced cast that includes Cher Davis, Austin Kelley and Kevin Bodge. The production contains strong adult language.

Performances are offered Oct. 18, 19, 25, 26, 27, Nov. 1, 2, and 3. Curtain is at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets online are $24, $14 under 18. Tickets at the door are $25, $15 under 18.

For reservations: http://www.abettheatre.com or call 249-7177

ABET is located at 544 Atlantic Blvd. in Neptune Beach

Photo by Caryl Butterley