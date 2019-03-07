Whats Coming to the Cummer April 2019

THE HARLEM RENAISSANCE: LECTURE & BOOK SIGNING WITH WIL HAYGOOD

Tue, Apr 2 | 6:30 to 8 p.m. | Members $30, Non-Members $40 | Registration required

Listen to best-selling author, prize-winning journalist, acclaimed biographer, and cultural historian Wil Haygood as he discusses “I Too Sing America: The Harlem Renaissance at 100”, the catalog for the exhibition of the same name at the Columbus Museum of Art.

A CAPTIVATING CAPER: A MYSTERY DINNER PARTY

Thu, Apr 11 | 6 to 9 p.m. | Registration required

Take a step into a world of intrigue while experiencing Kota Ezawa: The Crime of Art. Whether you come dressed as a dapper detective or a busy burglar, this festive fête is sure to delight. There will be thrilling melodies and eats, and a tantalizing case to solve.

ART ADVENTURES: PRINTMAKING

Sat, Apr 20 | 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Members $10, Non-Members $15 | Registration required

Ages 6 through 12

In this class students will explore the art of printmaking and how it can be utilized to create multiple, identical works of art. Students will view diverse examples in the galleries and employ printmaking techniques in the studio. Class size is limited. For further information, email [email protected] or call 904.355.0630.