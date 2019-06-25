NEW SEATS RELEASED FOR THE FSCJ BROADWAY IN JACKSONVILLE 19/20 SEASON

The FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by Vystar Credit Union, is excited to announce that new subscription seats for the 19/20 Broadway in Jacksonville season have been released. The five-show subscription package is on sale to the public now on a first come, first served basis, starting at $250. These subscription seats will go quickly, so be sure to call or book online today to guarantee your seats all the 19/20 Broadway shows.

The 19/20 Broadway in Jacksonville lineup will include the eagerly anticipated HAMILTON, WICKED, RENT 20th ANNIVERSARY TOUR, BANDSTAND and ANASTASIA. All performances will be at the Times-Union Center located at 300 Water Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202.

FIVE-SHOW BROADWAY SUBSCRIPTION

WICKED November 20- December 1, 2019

Subscriber week: November 20-24, and 26, 2019

RENT January 14-19, 2020

BANDSTAND February 18-23, 2020

HAMILTON March 17-29, 2020

Subscriber week: March 17-22, 2020

ANASTASIA April 21-26, 2020

Wicked is the surprising tale of an unlikely friendship between two women in the Land of Oz, WICKED tells the untold story of the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good, long before Dorothy drops in. Elphaba, born with emerald-green skin, is smart, fiery and misunderstood. Glinda is beautiful, ambitious and very popular. The remarkable odyssey of how these unexpected friends changed each other’s lives for good has made WICKED one of the world’s most popular musicals.

Rent In 1996, an original rock musical by a little-known composer opened on Broadway… and forever changed the landscape of American theatre. Two decades later, Jonathan Larson’s RENT continues to speak loudly and defiantly to audiences across generations and all over the world. And now, this Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award®-winning masterpiece returns to the stage in a vibrant 20th anniversary touring production. A re-imagining of Puccini’s La Bohème, RENT follows an unforgettable year in the lives of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. With its inspiring message of joy and hope in the face of fear, this timeless celebration of friendship and creativity reminds us to measure our lives with the only thing that truly matters—love.

Bandstand From three-time Tony® winner and Hamilton choreographer, Andy Blankenbuehler, comes an inspiring new American musical that explodes with infectious music and high-octane, heart-stopping dancing.

It’s 1945, and six soldiers return from war to a changed nation. When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation’s next great musical superstars, they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. Along the way, they discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice, and finally feel like they have a place to call home. “The show defies you not to be moved” (Time Out New York).

Hamilton is the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.

Anastasia transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

