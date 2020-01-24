Island Chamber Singers Spring Concert

The Island Chamber Singers will perform Brahms’ signature work, A German Requiem, on March 27 and 29 at Amelia Plantation Chapel. The singers will be accompanied by a 12-piece Chamber Orchestra.

Originally written in German and composed of scriptures from both the Old and New Testaments, the chorus will sing an English score and be led by Founder and Director Dr. Jane Lindberg. Featured soloists are Soprano Robyn Marie Lamp and Baritone David Scheininger.

Requiems usually follow the Order of the Mass and focus on the souls of the dead, but Brahms, who began writing the Requiem soon after his mother’s death in 1865, focused on scriptures that bring comfort to the living. Probably the most famous piece in the work is the Psalm “How Lovely is Thy Dwelling Place.”

Concerts will take place at the Amelia Plantation Chapel, 36 Bowman Road, Amelia Island, on Friday, March 27, at 7 pm, and Sunday, March 29, at 3 pm. An opening night reception will be held in the Fellowship Hall immediately following Friday evening’s performance.

Tickets are $20 for adults when purchased in advance of concert day. They can be purchased online at http://www.IslandChamberSingers.org; from a member of Island Chamber Singers; at the Amelia Island Visitor Center, 102 Centre Street, (800) 226-3542; at Peterbrooke Chocolatier, 1427 Sadler Road; at the AIFBY Chamber of Commerce, 961687 Gateway Blvd., Suite 101G (at A1A and Amelia Island Parkway), (904) 261-3248; and at Harrison’s Mercantile at the Omni Amelia Island Plantation Spa and Shops, (904) 432-2218. Tickets may also be purchased at the door for $25. Tickets are always FREE for all students. For further information or to sing with the group, please call (904) 225-0575 on weekdays.