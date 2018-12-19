Roger McGuinn & Chris Hillman | PV Concert Hall

Roger McGuinn and co-founder Chris Hillman, of the1960’s folk-rock group, The Byrds teamed up with Country artist Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives Monday night. The Ponte Vedra Concert Hall was nearly sold-out and the venue was part of the band’s year-long tour named Sweetheart of the Rodeo.

The audience clearly enjoyed McGuinn’s stories leading up to the creation of some of their most famous tunes. Artists such as Bob Dylan who wrote the lyric for Tambourine Man had a completely different beat than the Byrds. McGuinn demonstrated that difference, before launching into their famous version, brings the crowd to their feet.

Other notable tunes on their set-list were My Back Pages, Mr. Spaceman, and Drugstore Truck Driving Man.

Roger McGuinn is scheduled to return on the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on March 16th, and tickets are up for sale at http://www.pvconcerthall.com