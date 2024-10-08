Ask the Expert with Lindsay Duncan and Krystal Ferguson of The School

This week on “Ask the Expert,” our hosts, John Visser and Greg Kirkham speaks to experts all over town and asks them the important questions. Today, John and Greg sit down with Lindsay Duncan and Krystal Ferguson of The School.

We teach dance, fitness, parkour, aerial silks and music programs. Prenatal all the way to adult. At the School we believe that it is our responsibility to present instruction to all students in a way that nurtures their whole selves.

We believe that participation in arts programs develops motivation, self confidence, improves critical thinking skills, provides fine and gross motor skill mastery and will provide tools needed to lead a happy, confident life well beyond the school years. We believe in giving back to our community through performance opportunities and neighbourhood events.

We believe that following an industry trusted syllabus allows students and parents to track progress and to advance to post secondary education if desired.