“Biz Buzz” with Marty Agius from Semcasting, Inc

Each week on “Biz Buzz,” our host David Sillick talks to business experts in the community. This week, he sits down with Marty Agius from Semcasting, Inc.

Semcasting owns the original patent for IP based demographic targeting. Utilizing our analytics technology we can help clients to understand their customer base and then build predictive models isolating the ideal customer. We then reach those prospects through a combination of display, pre-roll video, Facebook, and even connect TV allowing us to target only the best homes with TV Spots. To learn more check out http://www.Semcasting.com.

