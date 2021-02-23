Business Profile Grounded Coaching

Business Name: Grounded Coaching

First Name: Bryan

Last Name: Boyd

Website: https://www.thegroundedpodcast.com150

Address: 150 Busch Dr

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32218

What type of business services do you offer? Life and Spiritual Coaching packages, workshops, webinars, group sessions.

What role does social media play in your outreach? Social media plays a critical role as I have been able to connect and influence people all over the world. Demographically speaking, Grounded has a very strong following in the UK.

What differentiates you from the competition? The main differentiator for Grounded is that it incorporates spiritual principles with everyday life instead of separating them. In doing so, we make the Bible more relevant and therefore more valuable in the eyes of others.

What is the biggest marketing challenge that you will face in the upcoming year? The biggest marketing challenge that I will face this year is establishing a strong local presence. To solve this, I have devised several solutions and partnerships that will be used to push out mission to inspire others.