Business Profile Platinum Events by Ohhh Sweet Heavens

Business Name: Platinum Events by Ohhh Sweet Heavens

First Name: Tamika

Last Name: NashFripp

Website: Platinumevents-osh.com

Address: 1015 Kings Avenue

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32207

What type of business services do you offer? Party Planning, Event Rentals and Venue option.

What role does social media play in your outreach?

What differentiates you from the competition? We love what we do and we are here to help fulfill clients’ needs and wants at a less but efficient cost.

What is the biggest marketing challenge that you will face in the upcoming year? Getting people to know who we are and what we do in our new location in San Marco.