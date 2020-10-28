“Buzzworthy Businesses” with Michael Smith and Kevin Newman

Each week on “Buzzworthy Businesses” our host, Jesse Stakes, talks to business leaders around Jacksonville who are doing great things in the community. Today, Jesse talks to Michael Smith, from The Benefits Department, and Kevin Newman, from Wired2Perform.

Wired2Perform is a platform to help the next generation of the workforce know itself better. To learn more, visit https://wired2perform.com.

The Benefits Department is a fiduciary healthcare and pension brokerage. To learn more, visit https://www.benefits-department.com.