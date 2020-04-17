“Marketing for Your Future” with Danielle Welch from Bridge Consulting & Design, LLC

Each week on “Marketing for Your Future,” our hosts talk to experts in the marketing industry. Today, Mike White sat down with Danielle Welch from Bridge Consulting & Design, LLC.

Bridge Consulting & Design is a Social Media Management and Digital Marketing Strategy agency for local small businesses. They also teach local SMBs how to manage their own social media through an online course they created “Bridge the Gap: Social Media Marketing Made Easy for Small Business.”

To learn more check out http://www.bridgecd.com.