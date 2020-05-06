Each week on “Marketing for Your Future,” our hosts talk to experts in the marketing industry. Today, Mike White sat down with Korena Keys from Keymedia Solutions.
KeyMedia Solutions brings together curious, intellectual problem solvers specializing in solving marketing challenges by providing customized digital solutions for full service ad agencies and small businesses.
To learn more check out https://KeyMedia.Soluions.
“Marketing for Your Future” with Korena Keys from Keymedia Solutions
Each week on “Marketing for Your Future,” our hosts talk to experts in the marketing industry. Today, Mike White sat down with Korena Keys from Keymedia Solutions.