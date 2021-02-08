“On A Mission” with Alfreda Boney from Perfectly Suited Career Consulting

Each week on “On a Mission” we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, our host Wendy Norfleet talks to Alfreda Boney from Perfectly Suited Career Consulting.

PSCC is a Career and Training Development firm focused on developing a strong economic Ecosystem for the future.

To learn more, visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/alfreda-boney/.

Short company description: PSCC is a Career and Training Development firm focused on developing a strong economic Ecosystem for the future. We support business and non profit organizations in creating sustainable opportunities of growth and revenue internally and externally.

What makes your company unique?: Our company is unique in our Customer Experience to clients, Partners and Collaborators. Relationship is built first so that results will last longer.

How do you define success?: Success is defined in making our clients shine. When they win, we automatically win.

Who in the industry inspires you and why?: Janet Bryant Howroyd is an icon in the Employment industry, Her story and beginnings are a testament of what hard work and focus can create to help others reach their goals and dreams.

What is a tip for success that you would provide someone in your same industry?: A tip that I would give would be to stay approachable and live in integrity. In Service, you are your brand and it walks before you in every door you enter.

What excites you most about your industry?: The ever-changing streams of innovation that create new opportunities that allow our world to evolve and grow. It forces us to do the same.

What is the biggest challenge you think you or your organization is going to face in the upcoming year?: The biggest challenge is being able to not lose our personal touch component to dealing with clients amongst the rise of digital innovation. We can’t get lost in the constant upgrades and new tools and forget how to interact with the people.