“Tech Champions” with Dan DeMott from Elite Parking Services of America

Each week on “Tech Champions,” our host Daniel Beaty sits down with experts in the information technology world. This week, Daniel spoke to Dan DeMott, Chief Technology Officer for Elite Parking Services of America.

Elite Parking Services focuses on public-private partnerships with airports, municipalities, and hospitals across the United States. Their parking operations incorporates lean concepts, value stream mapping, and a six sigma focus by providing state of the art technology to lower client cost and increase efficiency.

To learn more, please visit eliteparkingofamerica.com.