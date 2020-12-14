“Tech Champions” with Thomas Dewar from Lutheran Social Services of New York

Each week on “Tech Champions,” our host Daniel Beaty sits down with experts in the information technology world. This week, Daniel spoke to Thomas Dewar from Lutheran Social Services of New York.

Lutheran Social Services of New York provides a myriad of social services, including helping seniors live independently, finding loving families for children, providing safe and affordable supportive housing, teaching students with special needs, maintaining hunger prevention programs, and providing legal and social services for immigrants and refugees.

To learn more, visit lssny.org.