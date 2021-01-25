“Tech Talk USA” with Ross Young from Caterpillar Financial

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Each week on “Tech Talk USA,” our host Jeff Hootselle sits down with experts in the information technology world. This week, Jeff spoke to Ross Young from Caterpillar Financial.

Caterpillar Financial is the banking arm of the greater Caterpillar company. They help you to acquire a new or used machine, protect your investment beyond the warranty or tap into the equity in your equipment to move your business forward.

To learn more, visit https://www.cat.com/en_US/support/financing-protection.html.

Short company description: We do loans, warranties, and insurance products for all Caterpillar equipment.

What is your competitive differentiator?: Caterpillar is the leading Construction Equipment Manufacturer in the world.

How did you get started in the technology field?: Got a B.S. in Computer Science

What do you consider to be the biggest challenge when bridging the gap between IT and the overall business for most companies?: Talent

What is the best or most worthwhile technology investment that you have made in the past 10 years?: RASP