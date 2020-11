Welcome to “The Horse’s Mouth” with Tom McManus, a cool, unique talk show where Tom’s guests sidle up to his bar to discuss sports, business and life. Today, Tom sat down with Ken Mulford from Epic-Cure, Inc.

Epic-Cure is a non-profit dedicated to ending food insecurity, eliminating food waste, teaching Title-1 schoolchildren and transitioning veterans cooking and nutrition, and connecting senior citizens with young schoolchildren. To learn more, visit https://www.epic-cure.org.