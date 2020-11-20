“The Horse’s Mouth” with The BluHorn Team, Writing Books

Welcome to “The Horse’s Mouth” with Tom McManus, a cool, unique talk show where Tom’s guests sidle up to his bar to discuss sports, business and life. Today, Tom sat down with the BluHorn Team, including; Mike White, Rebecca Day, Tamara Taylor, and Wes Benwick.

BluHorn Is an affordable, easy-to-use tool that advertising agencies, media buyers/planners, and digital media directors and strategists use to plan media, buy media, analyze media, report media, and reconcile programmatic, digital and traditional media buys.

To learn more, visit https://bluhorn.com.