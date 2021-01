Each week on “Women Leaders: Secrets to Success”, our host, Jessica Franzini, talks to women from around the country who are taking names and breaking glass. This week, Jessica spoke to Ivy Harlev from Siegel JCC.

The Siegel JCC is a non-profit community center where people of all faiths and backgrounds come together to learn, share, play, and celebrate.

To learn more, visit https://www.siegeljcc.org.