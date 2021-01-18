“Women Leaders: Secrets to Success” with Linda Harvey from the Institute for Dental Compliance and Risk Management

Each week on “Women Leaders: Secrets to Success”, our host, Jessica Franzini, talks to women from around the country who are taking names and breaking glass. This week, Jessica spoke to Linda Harvey from the Institute for Dental Compliance and Risk Management.

The Institute for Dental Compliance and Risk Management was founded in 2014 to provide dental professionals the expertise and training they need to succeed in a heavily regulated industry.

To learn more, visit https://dentalcomplianceinstitute.org.