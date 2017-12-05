Jacksonville Speech & Hearing Center

Speech and hearing disorders in both the young and old can result in a diminished ability to effectively communicate. Not being able to speak or hear clearly can impact a person’s personal relationships, the ability to fulfill their potential in both school and work, and ultimately their sense of self. Jacksonville Speech & Hearing Center shares insights on how communication influences us, why communication skills are important, and solutions for improving communication disorders.

COMMUNICATION DISORDERS INFLUENCE US

Everyone shares a basic desire to communicate. Communication has been defined as “the process of understanding and sharing meaning”. A diminished ability to communicate can influence your interests, what you believe you are good at, your confidence, even your sense of self. Those with difficulty hearing may shy away from learning or activities in which their ability to perform is affected. Those with difficulty speaking clearly may incorrectly think others don’t listen to them because they aren’t very interesting or that they are too often misunderstood. Whether you have difficulty understanding others or others have difficulty understanding you, your ability to communicate is central to your self-concept.

COMMUNICATION SKILLS ARE IMPORTANT

We start learning effective communication skills at a very young age. Babies instinctively learn to communicate everything from when they are hungry to when they crave attention. As we grow and our emotions and needs become more complex, our speech and hearing has a greater role in the effectiveness of our communication. Healthy, functional family relationships rely heavily on effective communication skills. In school, hearing & speech is an integral part of the learning process as well as important to forming relationships with peers. Communication skills are especially important in our professional lives, from job interviews to promotions, even what career field we excel in.

IMPROVING SPEECH AND/OR HEARING IN NORTHEAST FLORIDA

The professionals at Jacksonville Speech & Hearing Center understand how communication disorders greatly impacts quality of life. Many of our staff members have either experienced communication disorders personally or have a close family member who has experienced it. We have designed our patient care experience to be how we would like to be treated. We take great pride on being at the forefront of the speech and hearing health field. Our licensed Clinical Audiologists provide the most technically accurate Hearing/Audiology services such as hearing evaluations and care recommendations for both children and adults. Our licensed Speech and Language Pathologists (SLP) provide quality Speech & Language services such as diagnostic evaluations and treatment of speech and language problems for children and adults.

If you have further questions about speech and hearing disorders in children or adults, our audiologists, speech pathologists, services, events, or volunteer opportunities