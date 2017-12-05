Helping Fight Child Abuse Since 1977

Every day, 1,900 children become victims of abuse or neglect in the United States. If you are looking for a critical charity to provide your year-end gift, look no further than Guardian ad Litem Foundation of Florida’s First Coast, Inc.

A financial gift to the Guardian ad Litem Foundation of Florida’s First Coast, Inc. helps ensure a brighter future for the children in our community’s court system. Your contribution will ensure that in every conversation about the child’s destiny, there is a clear voice that says, “I am for the child.”

Please know we are truly thankful for those willing to support these deserving children who need a voice in the outcome of their futures. Tax deductible donations to the GAL Foundation of Florida’s First Coast help us serve local children in crisis in many ways. Click here to show your support by making a donation.

How They Do It

For more than 30 years, Guardian ad Litem Program has served as the region’s exclusive advocate for children in the court system. Guardian ad Litem is the extension of CASA in FL, and our volunteer Guardians ad Litem are court-appointed special advocates whose sole job is to serve as the voice of the child — a voice that is separate from the child’s family members, foster care providers, attorneys or social workers. Guardians ad Litem make a profound impact on the children they serve and the communities those children call home, providing an estimated tax savings of $2 million on the First Coast alone.

CHILDREN WITH A GUARDIAN AD LITEM ARE:

• More likely to be adopted

• 50% less likely to re-enter foster care

• More likely to have a plan for permanency

• Substantially less likely to spend time in long-term foster care

• More likely to perform well in school

Volunteer Guardians ad Litem undergo comprehensive training to learn how to observe children, parents and foster families. Their objective recommendations are critical to a judge’s analysis and final ruling on the fate of a child. In 4 out of 5 cases, all or almost all of the recommendations made by a Guardian ad Litem are accepted by the court. Guardian ad Litem Program provides all of the necessary training and program coordination for its local volunteers. The Guardian ad Litem Program is supported by the Guardian ad Litem Foundation of Florida’s First Coast, Inc. in its efforts to recruit and train volunteers, and to provide simple necessities that other families might take for granted — such as new shoes, clothing, and school supplies. The Foundation functions as a charity for children in the court systems of Jacksonville, FL and the surrounding areas.