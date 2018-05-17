Players by the Sea Theatre Announces New Executive Director

Players by the Sea in Jacksonville Beach recently welcomed C. Suzanne Hudson-Smith, CFRE, as its new Executive Director, effective June 1.

Hudson-Smith has extensive experience in non-profit and theatrical management, fund development, board relations, and artistic direction. She comes to Players by the Sea from the Florida Theatre, where she served as Development Director.

Previously, Hudson-Smith worked as the Executive Director for the Jacksonville Public Library Foundation. Before moving to Jacksonville, she held a number of fundraising positions at nonprofit organizations across the country, including WNIN Tri-State Public Media, Nine Network in St. Louis, The Jewish Housing Council, The Manatee River Fair Association and Theatre Works in Sarasota, FL.

Hudson-Smith studied theatre performance and management at Texas State University. She has produced shows and opened theatre companies from Texas to Sarasota, Fla., and has worked with PBS and NPR’s national development team.

Photo credit: Andrew B. Carroll Photography