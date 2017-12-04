Written by Anna Heise @annaeatzjax

If you are looking to impress, let me introduce you to River & Post strategically located on the corner of Riverside Ave and Post Street. From the beautifully appointed dining room to the rooftop bar that hands down offers the best views of Jacksonville and a menu that presents dishes to satisfy even the pickiest of eaters this is the place.

We met up on Wednesday night for dinner around 5 pm; people were already drifting in for early cocktails or dinner, within the hour the dining room was full; that is how popular River and Post has become in just a few short months. After much oohing and ahhing over the menu we made what turned out to be one spectacular dinner. Starting with two of what we felt were the best offerings for us the Steak Tartare, and a dish that in on the Lunch menu but was served to us for dinner the Sherry-Glazed Chorizo with sweet Cipollini Onions with sliced and grilled crusty bread.

It is nice to see Steak Tartare fit into current restaurant trends, I fancy the saltiness of the raw meat and try not to think about the raw egg. This particular dish provided me with all the elements I look for, cold, salty, fatty a rawness that this carnivore appreciated. The presentation was top notch as well.

Now, the Sherry-Glazed Chorizo, well that was something else. Not usually a fan of Chorizo this particular dish was so unlike any Chorizo I have ever sampled. The textures and flavors coming from the meat and that sweet Cipollini caused me to ponder the complexity of flavors; with the addition of large slabs of well-grilled bread, for dipping, I voted this my new favorite dish.

Moving to the entrée portion my companion ordered the Buttermilk Fried Chicken served with Yukon Gold mashed, alongside sizeable grilled Okra pods and Baby Carrots. The chicken is steaming, with a crispy outer layer and when cut open the aroma of the chicken meat triggered the Pavlov response in my mouth. The potatoes creamy and buttery were faultless, and the grilled vegetables picture perfect on every level.

My choice the nightly meat special a Filet served Oscar Style, accompanied by grilled halved asparagus spears and zucchini slices. Now if you’re big into presentation this would have been the dish to order, stunning, almost too perfect to eat, I just wanted to take the pictures. The Filet cooked medium rare as requested then topped with a substantial portion of lightly browned Blue Crab Cake. Once I began eating, the experience was heavenly, meat flavorful and cooked perfectly for me. The Crab Cake so tasty and sweet could have been an entrée. The grilled veggies a perfect al’ dente as I prefer.

There was no room for any sweets, but to me, that is cause for a return visit. I can only say make this a not to be missed experience. Lunch or dinner will be rewarding and don’t forget a trip up to the rooftop lounge. Bring your camera. Take note I do recommend reservations for dinner.