Strike Up a Chord – Tropic Of Cancer

Consistency and determination define Tropic Of Cancer. Since its creation in early 2000, TOC has been making its mark. 2011 was an exceptional year for Tropic Of Cancer, performing at various festivals including the Jacksonville Jazz Fest, Blackwater Music and Arts Fest and the Veg Fest. Appearing and performing on two different television programs and inclusion on the radio program Electro Lounge. Recording and releasing the new cd “India” which was named top ten local records of 2011 by the Florida Times Union. Now going 12 years strong, Tropic of Cancer is determined more then ever to bring its inspired and original mix of worldly jazz to the masses.

Not long after that triumphant evening the band lost founding member Brian Hicks to cancer. This was a blow to Tropic of Cancer and the entire Jacksonville music and arts community where Brian was deeply loved. Joining Jason and Colin in Tropic of Cancer as full time members are esteemed Saxophonist Eric Riehm, Percussionist and poet Ryan Sinclair, Sean Hendrix on Vibraphones and the return of Guitarist Dimitri Kavalieros. Versatile and comfortable in any situation Tropic of Cancer has performed at museums, art galleries, jazz clubs, bars and even the occasional wedding. They are a frequent presence at Jacksonville’s Art Walk and have played to support various charities and have even been the pit band for several local theater productions.