ONE SPECIAL PERFORMANCE AT THE TIMES-UNION CENTER, SATURDAY, JULY 21, 2018

Tickets on sale April 20!

Showtime Australia’s acclaimed music production The Greatest Love of All: The Whitney Houston Show starring Belinda Davids is heading to the U.S. for its first national tour, coming to Jacksonville’s Times-Union Center July 21, 2018 for one performance only. Tickets will go on sale April 20, 2018 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at fscjartistseries.org.

The tour announcement comes hot on the heels of star Belinda Davids’ lauded performance on Fox TV’s Showtime at the Apollo Christmas Special in December 2017, where her spine-tingling rendition of ‘I Will Always Love You’ – on the very stage where Whitney Houston filmed her famous Greatest Love of All film clip, no less – earned her not only the awe of host Steve Harvey and an enthusiastic ovation from the live audience, but over 10 million views of the performance video on Facebook in the days following.

Though this is Davids’ first major U.S. tour as the principal of The Greatest Love of All: The Whitney Houston Show, she’s no stranger to US audiences, having toured extensively as a backing vocalist for the likes of Keri Hilson, Keyshia Cole and Monica in earlier years. Davids says of her return to the U.S., “This is the birthplace of Whitney – her home and her essence and the place and experiences that made her the incredible person and artist that she was. I know Americans hold her memory dear, and I’m first and foremost a Whitney fan myself, so I cannot wait to be surrounded by others who treasure her just as much as I do. Every audience, every fan that I perform to is special, but I know that this tour will be particularly special.”

Audiences across Europe, the UK, Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and Davids’ home country of South Africa have already been wowed by the production, which has been touring since 2013.

A five-piece band, backing vocalist and choreographed dancers will accompany Davids on stage as she pays tribute to Houston with live performances of I Wanna Dance With Somebody, How Will I Know, I Have Nothing, Didn’t We Almost Have it All, One Moment in Time, Queen of the Night and 15 other chart-topping hits.

Showtime Australia’s international production house, led by respected long-time father and son team Johnny and Jono Van Grinsven, in the roles of Producer and Technical Director respectively, has put together custom-designed lighting, theatrical effects, and more than 20 different hand-crafted costumes to complete the sensory spectacle and keep audiences enthralled through the course of the two-hour show.

“Vocal power, precision and an exceptional range that are a perfect match for Whitney’s power ballads.”-Herald Sun, 2018

“Effortlessly slick, superbly performed and truly professional… five stars.” -The Sussex Newspaper, 2018

“The type of vocal ability that puts Mariah Carey to shame… her voice will have you in tears.” -Independent Online, 2017

“Davids is mind-blowingly spot on as Whitney Houston.” -Rave Review, 2015

Tickets for The Greatest Love of All: The Whitney Houston Show start at $35, plus applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased at our box office from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, by calling (904) 632-5000, or online 24/7 at fscjartistseries.org.