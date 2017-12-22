Whats Coming to the Cummer (Exhibitions)

A Collector’s Eye: Celebrating Joseph Jeffers Dodge through February 4, 2018

Mediterranea: American Art from the Graham D. Williford Collection through February 4, 2018

Bijoux Parisiens: French Jewelry from the Petit Palais, Paris through January 7, 2018

Todd McGrain: The Lost Bird Project through October 21, 2018

In the Garden February 2 through April 22, 2018

Fields of Color: The Art of Japanese Printmaking February 13 through November 25, 2018

Thomas Hart Benton and the Navy February 16 through June 3, 2018

Unidentified photographer, Two Japanese Women in Flower Garden, c. 1900, albumen silver print with applied color, George Eastman Museum, museum accession by exchange, 1974.0034.0045.