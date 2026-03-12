Brand Champions with Sahil Patel of Spiralyze

Welcome to “Brand Champions,” where we dive deep into the art and science of building unforgettable brands. Join us on Advertising Champions TV as branding gurus share their secrets to creating brand loyalty and driving impact. Discover the strategies behind iconic brand stories and learn how to stand out in a competitive marketplace. Today our host, Olivia Rouse, spoke with Sahil Patel of Spiralyze.

Sahil Patel

CEO of Spiralyze

Website Address: www.spiralyze.com

Short company description:

Spiralyze is a predictive CRO agency for B2B SaaS that scrapes A/B test data from 78,000 actively testing sites to learn what wins. Machine learning uses that data to predict what wins on your sites. Plus, a full-service team that handles design and dev. More wins. Faster results. Performance pricing.

Transcript:

Olivia:

Hi, welcome to another segment of Brand Champions, where we’re highlighting the best and brightest in the industry. I’m Olivia Rouse, your host, and I’m so excited to be joined by Sahil Patel with Spiralyze. Good day, sir.

Sahil:

Hi Olivia. Really glad to be here. Thank you for having me on the show.

Olivia:

Absolutely. Such a pleasure to have your brilliance here with us today. So I want to start by asking, what’s been bringing you joy in your work?

Sahil:

So a big thing that brings me joy in my work, we recently did our first in-person event as a company.

Olivia:

My gosh.

Sahil:

And we’ve been around for ten years and we finally pulled the trigger on it. And it’s a huge undertaking. Probably a lot of the folks listening have done it. And we had 100 B2B marketers at our event, a two-day event in Fort Lauderdale. Great place to do it.

And we talked about all things: how do you make your website better and how do you make it perform better? It’s harder than ever to get traffic there. It’s even more difficult to get that traffic to then convert to whatever you want them to do on that site. That’s what we were talking about for two days.

Olivia:

I love it. I wish I was a fly on that wall. But such an incredible accomplishment because especially as we enter further into a digital age and we’re working with all of these online presences, having something in-person to just bring brains together and explore these ways is such a beautiful time. So I love hearing about that.

And so now I want to know a little bit more. What do you guys do at Spiralyzed? What do you specialize in?

Sahil:

So Spiralyzed is an A/B testing company. If you think about first how hard it is and how much money companies spend just to get traffic to their website.

By the way, it’s become harder in the last year because AI results and no-click results mean fewer people are using search engines first of all and using them at all. And when they do use them, they’re more likely to just read the little summary that Gemini or whatever you use provides at the top instead of clicking on those links that a lot of us are used to for the last 20 years when we look something up.

Olivia:

Yeah. Total changing consumer behavior.

Sahil:

Big change in behavior. And then once they get to your website, it’s harder than ever to actually get them to do something. Like if we’re talking consumer, put the shoes in the shopping cart. If we’re talking B2B, no one pulls out the corporate credit card to buy a new cybersecurity platform. It’s a more gradual process.

That’s a long-term purchase. But at some point they actually do come to the website and they’re ready to raise their hand. And there are a number of ways you might interact with them to say, okay, I’ll give you that seven-day free trial, or I will set you up to talk to one of my sales experts to figure out if this is a good fit. That’s the part we help our customers with.

Olivia:

I mean that is so necessary, especially in a day and age where there’s so much competition. How do you stand out like you said? And especially for those B2B sales that are just a little bit longer and require more personalization.

That ability to test and have those A/B results to counter and back your decisions is everything for a business owner. So it’s incredible what you guys are doing.

And I want to know now where do you see it going? I mean how do you even stay on the forefront of such an evolving space with so much information now?

Sahil:

Well the first thing we do is every day our product crawls the internet and finds everybody else’s A/B tests.

Olivia:

Wow.

Sahil:

And our customers get to run the best ones. So they’re not relying on what did Sahil read about on a blog this morning, or what someone on my team thought would be a nice idea because it worked once for some other brand.

By the way, it has no similarity to the company we’re working with at the moment. We’re looking at the entire internet’s worth of A/B test data.

Olivia:

Wow. I mean that is just so valuable because how do you even as a business owner know where to start with all of the information? And you guys just harness it and make it so digestible and easy to make those important decision-makers for those businesses. I’m obsessed actually.

Sahil:

That’s really very nice of you to say that.

Olivia:

Absolutely. I mean it’s really on the forefront of where we need to be going and having access to incredible businesses like yours doing the work so we can better operate is just the tip of the iceberg.

But if anyone wants to know more about what you guys are doing at Spiralyze, where can you find more about your wonderful business?

Sahil:

So two places. One, Spiralyze.com. Number two, on LinkedIn, Sahil Patel. I post four mornings a week at 7:30 a.m. Eastern.

Olivia:

I love it.

Sahil:

Check it out. Always in bite-sized chunks, usually something that’s a little bit of fun and a little bit of eat-your-veggies, and easy to digest.

Olivia:

Amazing, amazing. Well thank you so much for the wonderful breakdown. And if you want to learn more, as you mentioned, Spiralyze or industrychampions.com.

And that was another episode of Brand Champions. Thank you so much, Sahil.

Sahil:

Thank you for having me.

Olivia:

Have a wonderful one.

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