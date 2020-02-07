Business Profile Atmana Coaching Academy

Business Name: Atmana Coaching Academy

First Name: Heather Alice

Last Name: Shea

Website: http://www.heatheraliceshea.com

Address: 1302 2nd Ave North

City: Jacksonville Beach

State: FL

Zip: 32250

About Us: Atmane Coaching Academy is a life coach training and business development company. We are the world’s first coach training company that formally integrates a research-supported method for integrating intuition into the coaching process. We are passionate about empowering, educating, and supporting the world’s next wave of coaches by helping them build purposeful and profitable practices that allow them to do the work they are called do in the world. Our Mission is to provide cutting-edge coach training programs that guide and motivate people from all walks of life into wellness and roles of leadership in their local and global communities.