Business Profile Bairfind

Business Name: Bairfind

First Name: Dennis

Last Name: Bair

Website: https://www.bairfind.org/

Address: The Bairfind Foundation, San Jose BLVD Suite 803

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32217

About Us: The BairFind Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with the goal of getting the public involved in the search for missing children. We do this by attaining high profile and long-term visibility of missing children’s profiles and spreading awareness about the problem of missing children today and how the public can get involved in the solution. The BairFind Foundation was built on the simple philosophy that “more eyes looking means more children found”.