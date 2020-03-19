Business Profile Bikers Against Child Abuse

Business Name: Bikers Against Child Abuse

First Name: Seven Bridges

Last Name: Chapter

Website: http://florida.bacaworld.org/florida/seven-bridges/

Address: PO Box 8593

City: Fleming Island

State: FL

Zip: 32006

About Us: Bikers Against Child Abuse, Inc. (B.A.C.A.) exists with the intent to create a safer environment for abused children. We exist as a body of Bikers to empower children to not feel afraid of the world in which they live. We stand ready to lend support to our wounded friends by involving them with an established, united organization. We work in conjunction with local and state officials who are already in place to protect children. We desire to send a clear message to all involved with the abused child that this child is part of our organization, and that we are prepared to lend our physical and emotional support to them by affiliation, and our physical presence. We stand at the ready to shield these children from further abuse. We do not condone the use of violence or physical force in any manner, however, if circumstances arise such that we are the only obstacle preventing a child from further abuse, we stand ready to be that obstacle.