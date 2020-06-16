Business Profile CARR

Business Name: CARR

First Name: Dez

Last Name: Merrow

Website: http://www.carr.us

Address: 86167 Meadowfield Bluffs Rd

City: Yulee

State: FL

Zip: 32097

About Us: CARR is the nation’s leading provider of commercial real estate services for healthcare tenants and buyers.

Every year, thousands of healthcare practices trust CARR to achieve the most favorable terms on their commercial real estate transactions. We handle both lease and purchase negotiations for providers of every specialty and size.

Whether you are renewing a lease, purchasing commercial real estate, starting your very first practice or looking to open an ambulatory surgery center, CARR has the expertise you need to navigate the process with the best team on your side.